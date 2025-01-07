Titans Fire General Manager Ran Carthon, Retaining Brian Callahan
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Titans are retaining former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, despite a 3-14 season. General manager Ran Carthon wasn't so lucky.
The Titans fired Carthon after he finished 9-25 over the past two seasons.
That means a new general manager will lead the Titans' offseason, including a draft where they have the No. 1 overall pick.
Callahan needs a quarterback, so that will certainly be the No. 1 job for the new general manager.
Callahan spent five seasons in Cincinnati as the Bengals offensive coordinator before becoming the Titans head coach last year.
Published