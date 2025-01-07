All Bengals

Titans Fire General Manager Ran Carthon, Retaining Brian Callahan

James Rapien

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan speaks during a press conference at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Titans are retaining former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, despite a 3-14 season. General manager Ran Carthon wasn't so lucky.

The Titans fired Carthon after he finished 9-25 over the past two seasons.

That means a new general manager will lead the Titans' offseason, including a draft where they have the No. 1 overall pick.

Callahan needs a quarterback, so that will certainly be the No. 1 job for the new general manager.

Callahan spent five seasons in Cincinnati as the Bengals offensive coordinator before becoming the Titans head coach last year.

