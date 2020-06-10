AllBengals
T.J. Houshmandzadeh isn't sure if kneeling during the national anthem will help the racial injustice movement

James Rapien

There has been plenty of talk about NFL players potentially kneeling this season to protest racial injustice in America. 

Not only did Roger Goodell endorse players' right to peacefully protest, but the commissioner admitted that league was wrong for condemning players for kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

Current NFL players, including Adrian Peterson, have said they plan on kneeling again this season, but Bengals legend T.J. Houshmandzadeh isn't sure if that's going to change anything.

"I don't know what kneeling is gonna do," Houshmandzadeh said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. "The word is out now about what's going on. Everybody's on board and I'm a realist Colin. You need cooperation in order for there to be progress. Is that cooperation going to come at the local and state levels to start implementing change? It's going to take some time. It's not going to be an easy road. Nobody in power wants to give power up. That's just the reality of it.

"It's long overdue. We've been discriminated against in so many different ways. People condemned (Colin) Kaepernick and he was well ahead of the curve."

The Bengals held a team meeting about racial injustice in America. They broke into groups and discussed the tough, but very real issues that so many people are hoping to fix. 

Houshmandzadeh believes America is going to change for the better.

"You have to get the popular white players to be with you because when they're with you then they want to understand the problems," he said. "It doesn't matter how much money you have when you're being profiled. It's happened to me numerous times — while I was playing and especially now that I'm not playing. I believe there will be change. It's going to be gradual and it's going to be slow. Maybe not as quick as some would like, but as long as people keep this energy and it's peaceful, change will come, it's just going to take some time."

