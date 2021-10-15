Tom Brady Says He 'Literally' Could Play Until He's 55-Years-Old
Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl championships and is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at 44-years-old.
Some have speculated that he could retire in the near future, but he believes he could play for another decade.
"I really think I can play as long as I want," Brady told Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm. "I could literally play until I'm 50 or 55 if I wanted to. I don't think I will obviously—my physical body won't be the problem. I think it'll just be, I'm missing too much of my life with my family."
Brady's completed 20-of-26 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of Thursday night's game against the Eagles. Tampa Bay has a 21-7 lead.
Brady is going to retire at some point, but he isn't slowing down at all, despite being in his mid 40's.
