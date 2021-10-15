    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tom Brady Says He 'Literally' Could Play Until He's 55-Years-Old

    The 44-year-old believes he has plenty left in the tank.
    Author:

    Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl championships and is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at 44-years-old. 

    Some have speculated that he could retire in the near future, but he believes he could play for another decade. 

    "I really think I can play as long as I want," Brady told Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm. "I could literally play until I'm 50 or 55 if I wanted to. I don't think I will obviously—my physical body won't be the problem. I think it'll just be, I'm missing too much of my life with my family." 

    Brady's completed 20-of-26 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of Thursday night's game against the Eagles. Tampa Bay has a 21-7 lead. 

    Brady is going to retire at some point, but he isn't slowing down at all, despite being in his mid 40's. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

    Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

    Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks for a receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Tom Brady Says He 'Literally' Could Play Until He's 55-Years-Old

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_16700122_168390307_lowres
    News

    Bengals Acquire Veteran Cornerback Tre Flowers on Waivers From Seahawks

    5 hours ago
    Joe Mixon
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, D'Ante Smith and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

    5 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Practice
    News

    Watch: Clips of Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase

    6 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Injury Updates: The Latest on Bengals Star RB Joe Mixon and Rookie D'Ante Smith

    7 hours ago
    Brian Callahan
    News

    Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan Comments on 'The Cart'

    8 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Two Eagles and Two Bucs' Players That Should be in Your Fantasy Lineups on Thursday Night

    10 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22), center celebrates a tackle for loss of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) (not pictured) in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Has Gotten Off to Such a Hot Start

    12 hours ago