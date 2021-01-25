Tony Romo's Bold Prediction From Week 12 Comes True

CINCINNATI — CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo is known for his ability to call plays before they happen.

The longtime NFL quarterback can read defenses and explain things in a way that the most casual football fans can understand.

As great is he is at calling out plays ahead of time, Romo's prediction after the Chiefs' Week 12 win over the Buccaneers might be one of the most impressive predictions of his career.

"I'm gonna make a slight guess here... I think there's a better than good chance, I don't even know what that percentage is, that these two are gonna be here in Tampa [for Super Bowl LV]," Romo said after Kansas City's 27-24 Week 12 win.

Kansas City led 17-0 and 27-10 in that game. Two fourth quarter touchdowns made the score look closer than it was. Tampa Bay fell to 7-5 after that loss. They haven't lost a game since.

The Buccaneers beat the Packers 31-26 on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game to become the first team to play the Super Bowl in their own stadium.

The Chiefs crushed the Bills 38-24, as the defending champs are just one win away from back-to-back world championships.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

