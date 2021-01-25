NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Tony Romo's Bold Prediction From Week 12 Comes True

Kansas City and Tampa Bay will play in Super Bowl LV
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo is known for his ability to call plays before they happen. 

The longtime NFL quarterback can read defenses and explain things in a way that the most casual football fans can understand. 

As great is he is at calling out plays ahead of time, Romo's prediction after the Chiefs' Week 12 win over the Buccaneers might be one of the most impressive predictions of his career. 

"I'm gonna make a slight guess here... I think there's a better than good chance, I don't even know what that percentage is, that these two are gonna be here in Tampa [for Super Bowl LV]," Romo said after Kansas City's 27-24 Week 12 win. 

Kansas City led 17-0 and 27-10 in that game. Two fourth quarter touchdowns made the score look closer than it was. Tampa Bay fell to 7-5 after that loss. They haven't lost a game since. 

The Buccaneers beat the Packers 31-26 on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game to become the first team to play the Super Bowl in their own stadium. 

The Chiefs crushed the Bills 38-24, as the defending champs are just one win away from back-to-back world championships.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

-----

You May Also Like:

Four Bengals Jersey Redesigns Worth Checking Out

Designer Releases Awesome Bengals Concept Jerseys

Bengals Pass on Sewell in Mock Draft

Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

An In-Depth Look at Marion Hobby's Decision to Join the Bengals

Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts on Bengals' O-Line

The Bengals Need to Get the Offense This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Patrick Mahomes
News

Chiefs Favored Over Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tony Romo's Bold Prediction From Week 12 Comes True

Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before playing the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field . Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
News

Super Bowl LV Odds Revealed Ahead of AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) smiles after a sack in the second quarter during the Week 3 NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at New Era Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Preseason Game Aug 26
News

Three Bengals Appear on Top 50 NFL Free Agents List

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Lions to Trade Matthew Stafford This Offseason

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for an open receiver against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Teams on Deshaun Watson's List of Potential Destinations

Sam Hubbard
News

Look: Two More Quality Bengals' Uniform Designs

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
Gameday

NFL Championship Sunday: Who Will Advance to Super Bowl LV?