Bengals Notes — A secondary boost, the offseason plan and finalizing the draft board

When the Bengals began putting together their list of free agent targets in January, they hoped to find players that could improve their roster and help instill a winning culture in Cincinnati.

They wanted to sign guys that would shore up a defense that allowed the most yards-per-play in the NFL last season (6.1) and finished fourth in total yards allowed (6,299). The Bengals also forced the third fewest amount of turnovers in 2019 (16).

The coaching staff thinks they addressed some of their biggest weaknesses by signing five potential starters on defense. One of the headliners was Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes. The Bengals are hoping he can be a big part of what they do moving forward.

“He's a really solid tackler. He's got good long speed and he can make plays on the ball," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He seems like he has a really high football IQ and has played, to an extent, in a similar system. There's some carryover there between what they've done and what Lou (Anarumo) does here. It's not exactly the same, but there's a lot of carryover in the terminology. We just felt like he was a really good fit for us.”

Waynes isn’t the only Vikings defensive back the Bengals were able to add in free agency. They also signed Mackensie Alexander, who projects to be the starting nickel cornerback.

Alexander didn't miss a tackle last season according to Pro Football Focus. The duo should give the secondary a big boost, as it tries to rebound after allowing 70 passes of 20 or more yards last season, which was the third worst in the NFL.

“We’re trying to go win as many games as possible. However we can help ourselves, we’re going to go do it,” Taylor said. “Last season wasn’t good enough. We know where we have to improve as coaches and the players that we still have around. And at the same time, we can go help ourselves at a lot of different positions and that’s what we did. We didn’t hold back. We want to go win right now and we’re going to add the pieces that help us do that.”

The Bengals also signed safety Vonn Bell, defensive tackle D.J. Reader and linebacker Josh Bynes. The trio helps all three levels of the defense.

Bell, an Ohio State alum, is certainly capable of making big plays. He led the NFL with five fumble recoveries last season.

“He's a dynamic safety,” Taylor said. “He's a great tackler. He's played really well in the box. He's been a great addition to the run game there in his four years in New Orleans. Sure tackler. Brings a lot of energy to the defense. He does a good job in coverage, watching all of his targets. He does a great job staying right there with the tight ends when he's in coverage on those guys and has good zone awareness.

“He played in some really big games there and played in some really big games in New Orleans. That's some really good energy to bring to the building. I feel like his best days are still ahead of him.”

This was the Plan — The Bengals aren't known for their free agent spending, but Taylor insisted that being aggressive was always the plan. It was one of the many things that were discussed while he was interviewing for the head coaching job last year.

“We’ve been on the same page every step of the way since the interview process, to my first day on the job.” Taylor said. “How do we acquire the best players that we can and go get them? There’s not been a day I’ve been in this building where I’ve been frustrated in that regard.”

Some may have been surprised by the Bengals' spending this offseason, but the coaching staff and the players expected it. They knew big changes were going to be made after a 2-14 season.

No anyone anticipated them committing nearly $150 million to eight free agents. Their investment should pay off — especially on defense.

Finishing touches on the draft board — The Bengals have yet to finalize their draft board, even though it's less than two weeks away.

"It will be finalized the day before the draft," Taylor said. "We feel really good about where we’re at right now. We’re using the last two weeks to iron everything out. Make sure you talk about all the scenarios that may come up."

The NFL Draft will be much different this year due to COVID-19. All team personnel will participate from their own homes.

That means Taylor will be separate from Duke Tobin, the rest of the front office and his coaching staff.

NFL teams will communicate with each other through Zoom, but the Bengals plan on having multiple lines of communication in place.

"That will be a general challenge for everybody," Taylor said. "I really have a lot of confidence in how we operate with Duke (Tobin), that we're going to be very flexible and have a lot of ways at our disposal to make sure that our communication is top notch through multiple systems if we need to. We'll be very flexible and be able to make sure that we're not at any disadvantage."