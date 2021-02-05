Trevor Lawrence to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will undergo shoulder surgery later this month to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder his agency, MGC Sports, announced on Friday.

Lawrence will throw for all 32 NFL teams on Feb. 12, instead of participating in Clemson's pro day next month.

Most expect Lawrence to be selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He finished with a 34-2 record and won a National Championship as a true freshman.

Lawrence and the Tigers qualified for the College Football Playoff in each of his three seasons. He completed 67% of his passes for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and just 17 interceptions over that span.

-----

You May Also Like:

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

Joe Burrow Reacts to EA Sports' Relaunch of a new College Football Video Game

Carson Palmer Gives Advice to Deshaun Watson

Shaq Barrett Explains Why the Bengals Passed on Him in Free Agency

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook