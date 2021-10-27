    • October 27, 2021
    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Chris Evans, Khalid Kareem and Trey Hendrickson

    Cincinnati is relatively healthy going into Week 8.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals are relatively healthy going into Sunday's matchup against the Jets in New York. 

    Running back Chris Evans (hamstring) didn't practice on Wednesday. He was active, but didn't play in Cincinnati's Week 7 win over Baltimore. 

    "We will ease him through the week. We want to be careful with him," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He keeps trying to fight through it. We’ll be careful with him. He will not practice today."

    Defensive end Khalid Kareem is trending in the right direction and could be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets. He suffered a shoulder injury in training camp and hasn't gotten on the field this season. 

    Kareem had 19 tackles and one sack last season as a rookie. The Bengals selected him in the fifth-round (147th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

    Center Trey Hopkins didn't practice on Wednesday, which isn't surprising. The coaching staff has tried to rest the veteran on Wednesday's throughout the season. 

    Trey Hendrickson was limited with a shoulder issue and Jackson Carman was a full participant, despite dealing with an ankle injury.  

    Check out the Bengals' official injury report below. 

    image003 (37)

