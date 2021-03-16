Trey Hendrickson on Bengals' Roster: 'The Sky's the Limit With Joe Burrow' at Quarterback

The 26-year-old believes the Bengals can become a winner in the near future

CINCINNATI — The Bengals agreed to terms with former Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson on Monday night.

The 26-year-old will sign a four-year, $60 million deal with Cincinnati.

Hendrickson made his first public comments on Tuesday afternoon during an appearance on 'Undefined With Josina Anderson.'

"I couldn't go to sleep," Hendrickson said after agreeing to terms with the Bengals on Monday night. "I'm thinking about orange and black and rocking the [number] 91 over there, it's going to be a blast."

Hendrickson didn't fall asleep until 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The Bengals agreed to terms around 10:30 p.m. ET. He woke up a few hours later and started watching film of the Bengals' defense.

Hendrickson was tied with Aaron Donald for second in the NFL with 13.5 sacks last season. His production has gone up in each of the past two seasons. The Bengals are banking on that trend continuing in 2021.



"Truthfully I feel like I can help this organization. I think there's a lot of potential here with the quarterback in Joe Burrow," Hendrickson said. "The defense is one or two pieces away from really locking down opposing quarterbacks and if we can hit these guys in the backfield and get them off their spot, I can't wait to add to this pass rush. They got Vonn Bell out there, Sam Hubbard, a bunch of guys that have been in a culture of winning and that's where it starts."

Hendrickson joins a defense that includes arguably the NFL's most underrated player in safety Jessie Bates. They also have Bell, who spent three seasons with Hendrickson in New Orleans.

He went out of his way to praise Burrow multiple times and believes the Bengals can turn things around in the near future.

"They're in a building phase and I think it has to come from within. They're adding the right pieces right now," Hendrickson said. "By signing Vonn (Bell) and getting guys in the draft like Sam (Hubbard) and going out and getting me, I think they're getting the right culture inside of the locker room. I think That's where a lot of the special teams have it is when they can come together for unanimous win and play for each other and touch all lines and hold the standard from within and the sacks will take care of themselves. If we're playing our 1/11th and doing our job, the sky's the limit with Joe Burrow being our quarterback."

Hendrickson is saying the right things and already watching film of Cincinnati defense. The Bengals are hoping he becomes a building block that can help them get back to the postseason.

