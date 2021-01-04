NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Center Trey Hopkins Suffered Torn ACL Against Ravens

Hopkins might not be ready for the start of the 2021 season
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals dealt with plenty of injuries during the 2020 season. 

From Joe Burrow to Joe Mixon and Geno Atkins, they lost significant pieces on both sides of the ball. 

The season might be over, but the blows keep coming. 

Starting center Trey Hopkins suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Ravens. 

The 28-year-old started 31 of a possible 32 games at center over the past two seasons. 

Hopkins emerged as a team leader and was the one constant on the Bengals' offensive line. 

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is also recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee. He also tore his MCL and suffered other damage to his knee. 

Both Burrow and Hopkins could miss the start of the 2021 season.

Suddenly, the Bengals may need to consider adding center to their list of needs, which also include offensive tackle and guard. 

Cincinnati has struggled in the trenches for much of the past five seasons. Fixing the offensive line and keeping Burrow upright has to be their top priority this offseason.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
News

Joe Burrow Speaks Out After Bengals Retain Head Coach Zac Taylor

Zac Taylor on Bengals' future
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on Return, Support From the Bengals' Front Office and What Needs to Change

Sep 27, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes the snap from Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hopkins (66) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Center Trey Hopkins Suffered Torn ACL Against Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Trayvon Henderson (41) warms up before the Week 4 NFL preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Indianapolis Colts Vs Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Game Aug 30
News

Bengals Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

Tyler Boyd on Zac Taylor and the Bengals' future
News

Watch: Tyler Boyd on Zac Taylor, the Bengals' Offense and the Future

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) raises a hand as he's introduced for what might be his final game with the team before the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The Ravens led 17-3 at half time. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals
News

A.J. Green's Wife Miranda Brooke Reflects on Past Decade With Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, listens to team president Mike Brown speak at a press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Taylor as the10th head coach in Cincinnati Bengals team history. Zac Taylor Named Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach 02 05 2019
News

The Bengals are Retaining Taylor, Mike Brown 'Bullish' on Foundation Zac is Building

Cincinnati Bengals fans hold up a sign possibly marking the last fame for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) at the conclusion of a Week 17 NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens won, 38-3. The Cincinnati Bengals finished with 2020 season 4-11-1. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 Jan 3
News

Podcast: The Bengals' Loss, the Future of the Coaching Staff and A.J. Green's Time in Cincinnati

© Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Bengals' NFL Draft Fate Sealed Following Sunday's Loss to Ravens