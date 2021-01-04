Bengals Center Trey Hopkins Suffered Torn ACL Against Ravens

Hopkins might not be ready for the start of the 2021 season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals dealt with plenty of injuries during the 2020 season.

From Joe Burrow to Joe Mixon and Geno Atkins, they lost significant pieces on both sides of the ball.

The season might be over, but the blows keep coming.

Starting center Trey Hopkins suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Ravens.

The 28-year-old started 31 of a possible 32 games at center over the past two seasons.

Hopkins emerged as a team leader and was the one constant on the Bengals' offensive line.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is also recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee. He also tore his MCL and suffered other damage to his knee.

Both Burrow and Hopkins could miss the start of the 2021 season.

Suddenly, the Bengals may need to consider adding center to their list of needs, which also include offensive tackle and guard.

Cincinnati has struggled in the trenches for much of the past five seasons. Fixing the offensive line and keeping Burrow upright has to be their top priority this offseason.

