Trey Hopkins Unhappy With Performance in First Half of the Season

CINCINNATI — Trey Hopkins has been one of, if not the most consistent offensive lineman the Bengals have had in recent seasons.

The 29-year-old brought stability to the center position after Cincinnati whiffed on Billy Price in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for Hopkins and the Bengals, the veteran suffered a torn ACL in Cincinnati's 2020 season finale against Baltimore.

He hasn't missed any games this season, but admits that he still isn't 100% healthy after having surgery in late January.

"I’m definitely not where I want to be right now, and I hope to turn that around in the second half of the season," Hopkins said on Wednesday. "I don’t feel like I’ve played like the same No. 66 that I’ve been the last couple years. I’m still trying to iron that out and find out what it takes to play better."

The Bengals have been resting Hopkins on Wednesday's for most of the season, which allowed him to spend more time strengthening his surgically repaired knee.

That strategy didn't garner the results he wanted, so after consulting with doctors, he's going to participate in practice on Wednesday's. They're hoping the extra reps will help him on Sunday's.

Hopkins knew this wouldn't be an easy season and acknowledges it's been the biggest challenge of his career.

"It’s been my toughest [season] so far," Hopkins said. "I wasn’t under the delusion that I was going to be feeling amazing the whole year after having had surgery at the end of January. There were no delusions. I knew what I signed up for and now I’m going through it and I’m pushing every week."

For more on the Bengals, including exclusive interviews, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised Hopkins after hearing what the veteran said about his play in the first nine games.

"Trey gives us what we need inside," Taylor said. "I love guys on this team that hold themselves to a higher standard, and really regardless of how they played early in the season, they know that they have to improve as the season goes, and that's what you expect from a veteran leader like Trey."

If the Bengals' offense is going to reach its' full potential, then they're going to need Hopkins' play to improve in the final eight games of the season.

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and the rest of the offense would benefit of Hopkins regaining his pre-injury form starting on Sunday against the Raiders.

Both Hopkins and the team are searching for the right formula throughout the week.

"I’m not exactly pleased with the first half of the season so far so we’ve got to find something else to do," he said. "Whatever it may be. Find another way to get that next step."

For more on Hopkins and the Bengals, watch the video below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Two Bengals Coaches Could Get Head Coaching Interviews

Ja'Marr Chase No Longer Clear Cut Favorite for Rookie of the Year

Depth Chart Released: Who Will Be the Bengals' Kick Returner?

Zac Taylor Weighs in on Jessie Bates' Comments

Jessie Bates on First 9 Games: "My Mind Was on Other Things"

Will Eli Apple Start in Week 11 Against Raiders?

Bengals Get Help From Division Rivals in AFC North Race

Exclusive: C.J. Uzomah on Achilles Recovery, Team Chemistry

Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook