Troy Aikman Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Browns on Monday Night Football

Cincinnati has won four of their last five games.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has turned a corner in their last two games, scoring 65 points total and helping Cincinnati get over .500 for the first time this season. 

Quarterback Joe Burrow is a big reason why they're having so much success in recent weeks. Hall of Famer and Monday Night Football Color Commentator Troy Aikman went out of his way to praise Burrow during tonight's Patriots-Bears game.

"I'm looking forward to watching Joe Burrow next Monday night," Aikman said. "I just think the guy is incredible. He's an assassin. He's an old school quarterback and [as] tough as they come. He started a little rocky missing that time that he did in camp, but he's rolling now."

The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns next Monday. Cincinnati is looking for their first AFC North win of the season. 

