Troy Aikman Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Browns on Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has turned a corner in their last two games, scoring 65 points total and helping Cincinnati get over .500 for the first time this season.
Quarterback Joe Burrow is a big reason why they're having so much success in recent weeks. Hall of Famer and Monday Night Football Color Commentator Troy Aikman went out of his way to praise Burrow during tonight's Patriots-Bears game.
"I'm looking forward to watching Joe Burrow next Monday night," Aikman said. "I just think the guy is incredible. He's an assassin. He's an old school quarterback and [as] tough as they come. He started a little rocky missing that time that he did in camp, but he's rolling now."
The Bengals travel to Cleveland to play the Browns next Monday. Cincinnati is looking for their first AFC North win of the season.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta
Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons
Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory
Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints
Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans
Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'
Read More
Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints
Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'
Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints
Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore
Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens
Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats
Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens
Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses
Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast