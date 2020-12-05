NewsAll Bengals+
Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Start Sunday Against the Bengals

CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start on Sunday against the Bengals according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The rookie jammed his left thumb in practice last week. The injury caused him to miss last week's game against the Jets. 

Rapoport notes that Tagovailoa was able to take most of the first team reps in practice this week. He threw the ball well and will likely start against the Bengals. 

Tagovailoa's agent Leigh Steinberg tipped everyone off on Saturday afternoon. 

"FLYING TO MIAMI TO SEE TUA PLAY BENGALS—Had to take negative test to go to game, double masked," Steinberg posted on Facebook. 

He later deleted the post.

Tagovailoa was a limited participant in practice this week. Ryan Fitzpatrick will be his backup.

The Bengals defense prepared for the possibility of seeing both quarterbacks.

"They've done a lot of similar stuff, similar scheme. They run boots from both sides. They don't do a lot of things different," Bengals safety Jessie Bates said. "I think Fitz sees it better obviously, because he's been in the league for a very long time. There may be things where he goes to the line and checks plays and stuff like that where Tua doesn't. I think we have a good feel for both of them whoever it may be. They're going to try to get the ball down the field and make explosive plays and we have to limit that."

The Dolphins have won six of their last seven games. They enter Sunday's matchup with a 7-4 record. The Bengals are going in the other direction. They've lost three straight and are 2-8-1 on the season. 

Nov 22, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Amani Bledsoe (91) walks off the field after the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
