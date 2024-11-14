Two Bengals Stars Continue to Make Progress Ahead of Sunday Night Showdown vs Chargers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense could be whole again on Sunday night against the Chargers.
Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) and Tee Higgins (quad) were both dressed for practice on Thursday.
Brown didn't do any individual drills, but had his helmet on and it looked like he would participate in the team portion of practice. Meanwhile, Higgins was dressed for a second-straight day after being limited on Wednesday.
Trey Hendrickson (neck) was limited on Wednesday and wasn't at practice on Thursday during the portion that was open to the media. It'll be interesting to see what his official designation is on the injury report.
Hopefully Hendrickson isn't dealing with a serious injury that could cause him to miss Sunday's game.
It does look like Brown Jr. and Higgins are both trending in the right direction ahead of the must-win matchup.
Check out a few clips from Thursday's practice below:
