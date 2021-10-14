Here are two Eagles and two Buccaneers that should are worth starting.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are in Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Of course Brady should be in your fantasy lineups. The same goes for Jalen Hurts who currently has the eighth-most fantasy points among quarterbacks this season. Star wide-outs like Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin should also be in your lineups.

Here are four other players that you should consider using on Thursday night:

Giovani Bernard

Bernard is a perfect fit in the Bucs' offense. He's scored a touchdown in each of his past two games. The Eagles are allowing 5.6 receptions per game to opposing running backs and the ninth-most fantasy points. Bernard is a solid flex play in PPR and daily leagues.

DeVonta Smith

The rookie has put up big numbers over the past two weeks, finishing with 14 receptions (18 targets) for 199 yards. He faces a banged up Bucs' secondary that has given up the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Zach Ertz

Ertz has been targeted at least six times in the past three games. His role should increase with Dallas Goedert on the COVID-19 Reserve list. The Bucs are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season.

Sleeper: Cameron Brate

The Eagles have given up four touchdowns and allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Brate hasn't done much with Rob Gronkowski out, but that could change tonight.

