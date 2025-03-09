Two Recently Released Pass Rushers Should be on Cincinnati Bengals' Radar in Free Agency
CINCINNATI — The Lions released defensive end Za'Darius Smith and the 49ers released defensive tackle Maliek Collins on Sunday.
Both veterans are ideal free agent targets for the Bengals for one reason: pass rush.
Smith is still a high-end pass rusher. He posted a 15% pressure rate last season. He had nine sacks and finished with a 74.7 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus. He'll be 33-years-old in September, but the Bengals should absolutely consider signing him.
Collins is just as intriguing. He'll be 30-years-old next month, but is still playing at a high level. He's one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL.
Collins finished with a 13% pass rush win rate last season, which was seventh in the NFL and ranked ahead of guys like Vita Vea, Jeffery Simmons and Osa Odighizuwa.
Proven veterans like Jonathan Allen and Collins are exactly what the Bengals need at defensive tackle. Throw in a veteran like Smith and there are three veterans that might be on the wrong side of 30, but that can absolutely help improve the Bengals' pass rush.
