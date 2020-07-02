AllBengals
Tyler Boyd surprised by Cam Newton's contract with Patriots

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Patriots shocked the football world earlier this week when they signed former NFL MVP Cam Newton to a one-year contract. 

Newton, 31, only appeared in two games last season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his left foot during a Week 2 matchup against Tampa Bay.

Carolina released the veteran quarterback in March after they signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract. 

That left the former top pick without a job during a world pandemic. Team doctors couldn't examine Newton, who has underwent foot and shoulder surgery over the past few years. 

That allowed the Patriots to sit back, wait and ultimately sign Newton to a cheap contract. He agreed to a one-year, $1.05 million deal with only $550K guaranteed according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd was one of the many players and analysts that were shocked by the deal. 

"Ain't no way smh," Boyd said in response to Rapoport's tweet. 

Newton can make up to $7.5 million this season, which includes $700K in per game roster bonuses and nearly $6 million in other incentives. 

The Bengals will pay Boyd over $8 million in 2020. They signed him to a four-year, $43 million extension prior to the 2019 season. 

This is a perfect opportunity for Newton to re-establish himself as one of the premiere quarterbacks in the NFL. He's already working out with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who the Falcons dealt to the Patriots before the trade deadline last season. 

Boyd isn't alone in thinking the Patriots got a steal. 

How many former league MVPs sign a veteran minimum deal at 31-years-old? 

