Tyler Boyd on John Ross being inactive: 'We are going to need him'

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver John Ross was inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Rookie Tee Higgins started in his place. The 21-year-old had five receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns against Philadelphia.

The move to make Ross inactive wasn't a surprise according to Tyler Boyd.

"We kind of knew prior to the week," Boyd said. "We kind of knew going into it. But that’s my boy. We are neighbors. We have talks all the time. I don’t feel like he’s down because it’s only Week 3. We are going to need him at some point in time. His number is going to get called again."

Ross, 24, was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had two receptions against the Chargers in Week 1. He was held without a catch in Week 2 against the Browns.

Boyd knows what it's like to be a healthy scratch. He was inactive for the Bengals-Texans game in Week 2 of the 2017 season. Boyd signed a four-year, $43 million extension less than two years later.

"It’s the NFL, it’s a business at the end of the day. As long as he’s not taking it personal," Boyd said of Ross. "We were all in that position before. I was in that position before (and) other guys were in that position before. He understands his worth. He’s straight."

Third-year wide receiver Auden Tate was inactive in Week 2. He played against the Eagles, finishing with two catches for 29 yards.

