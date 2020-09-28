SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Tyler Boyd on John Ross being inactive: 'We are going to need him'

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver John Ross was inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. 

Rookie Tee Higgins started in his place. The 21-year-old had five receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns against Philadelphia. 

The move to make Ross inactive wasn't a surprise according to Tyler Boyd. 

"We kind of knew prior to the week," Boyd said. "We kind of knew going into it. But that’s my boy. We are neighbors. We have talks all the time. I don’t feel like he’s down because it’s only Week 3. We are going to need him at some point in time. His number is going to get called again."

Ross, 24, was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had two receptions against the Chargers in Week 1. He was held without a catch in Week 2 against the Browns. 

Boyd knows what it's like to be a healthy scratch. He was inactive for the Bengals-Texans game in Week 2 of the 2017 season. Boyd signed a four-year, $43 million extension less than two years later. 

"It’s the NFL, it’s a business at the end of the day. As long as he’s not taking it personal," Boyd said of Ross. "We were all in that position before. I was in that position before (and) other guys were in that position before. He understands his worth. He’s straight."

Third-year wide receiver Auden Tate was inactive in Week 2. He played against the Eagles, finishing with two catches for 29 yards. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DJ Reader taking optimistic approach after tie: 'We gone break it open'

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader taking optimistic approach after tie: 'We gone break it open'

James Rapien

Watch: Zac Taylor discusses Bengals' tie with Eagles, Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and more

Zac Taylor discusses Cincinnati Bengals' tie with Philadelphia Eagles, Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and more

James Rapien

Three Down Look: Bengals-Eagles ends in a tie

Three Down Look: Cincinnati Bengals- Philadelphia Eagles ends in a tie

Russ Heltman

Watch: Tyler Boyd on the tie, missed opportunities, Joe Burrow's performance and more

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd on the tie, missed opportunities and Joe Burrow's performance

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow on tie with Eagles, Tee Higgins and more

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on tie with Philadelphia Eagles, Tee Higgins and more

James Rapien

Podcast: Reacting to the Bengals' tie, Burrow's success, the O-line struggles and more

Reacting to the Cincinnati Bengals' tie, Joe Burrow's success and offensive line struggles

James Rapien

Joe Burrow plays well, Bengals and Eagles settle for 23-23 tie

The Bengals and Eagles were both hoping for their first win of the 2020 season on Sunday. Both teams are going to have to wait another week.

James Rapien

Halftime Observations: Eagles lead Bengals 13-10

Halftime Observations: Philadelphia Eagles lead Cincinnati Bengals 13-10

James Rapien

John Ross inactive, Bengals banking on Tee Higgins against Eagles

John Ross inactive, Cincinnati Bengals banking on Tee Higgins against Philadelphia Eagles

James Rapien

Week 3 Staff picks: Bengals at Eagles

Week 3 Staff picks: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles

James Rapien