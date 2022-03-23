Bengals Could Benefit From Another AFC Shakeup: Tyreek Hill on the Move? Chiefs May Trade All-Pro Wide Receiver
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Chiefs last season in the AFC Championship Game and now Kansas City could be moving on from its' most dynamic weapon.
Contract talks between the team and Tyreek Hill have stalled according to NFL Network. Kansas City has given the star wide-out permission to seek a trade.
Hill is expected to have multiple suitors. If the Chiefs deal him, it would impact their chances of winning the AFC West.
It could also weaken one of the top teams in AFC, which is good for Joe Burrow and the Bengals' chances of making it back to the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs are reportedly asking for two first-round picks in exchange for Hill according to Aaron Wilson. Kansas City is in win-now mode and it's hard to see a path for them to be a better team without Hill on their roster in 2022.
For more on what they could do next, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
