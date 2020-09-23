Report: Tyrod Taylor's lung punctured by team doctor

CINCINNATI — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung on Sunday prior to their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team doctor administered a pain-killing injection to the quarterback's cracked ribs and accidentally punctured one of Taylor's lungs.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert got the unexpected start, as Taylor wasn't ruled out until moments before kickoff.

The NFL Players Association is investigating the accident according to Schefter.

Taylor, 31, started against the Bengals in Week 1. He completed 53.3 percent of his passes for 208 yards in the Los Angeles' 16-13 win.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has made it clear that Taylor is his starting quarterback when he's healthy.

Herbert played well in his debut, even though the Chiefs beat the Chargers 23-20 in overtime. The rookie signal-caller completed 22-of-33 passes for 311 yards, finishing with one passing touchdown and one interception. He ran for another score.

"The young man stepped up, and I thought he played well under the circumstances," Lynn said on Monday. "He could've made some different decisions here and there, but I thought he stepped up when we needed him to and gave us a chance. If Tyrod's not available, [I think] we can win with him, but there's a lot that you don't know. There's a lot that we didn't get done with Justin on the field. He's a backup for a reason. He's a rookie. And there's a lot that he needs to learn about this game."

Taylor is out indefinitely. Herbert will start this week against the Carolina Panthers.

