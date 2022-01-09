Skip to main content
Vikings Plan to Fire Mike Zimmer After Sunday's Season Finale Against Bears

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer might be coaching his last game for Minnesota on Sunday. 

The buzz in most NFL circles is that the team plans on moving on from the veteran coach. 

"Owners Zygi and Mark Wilf have kept their plans close to the vest. All signs point to the Wilfs moving on from Zimmer after eight seasons, but they hadn't communicated any decision to Zimmer or other team officials as of Saturday," Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero wrote. "Several sources with knowledge of the coaching landscape say the belief is the team will move on, as well."

Zimmer is 71-56-1 as head coach of the Vikings. Minnesota has missed the playoffs five times in the past eight seasons. He did help lead the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game in 2017, but most believe the organization is going to go in another direction. 

Zimmer served as the Bengals' defensive coordinator from 2008-13. His defense helped Cincinnati make the postseason in four of his six seasons. 

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks onto the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Vikings Plan to Fire Mike Zimmer After Sunday's Season Finale Against Bears

Nov 8, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden watches from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers Targeting Former Bengals OC for Same Role in Carolina

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) argues a penalty call during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Browns Plan to 'Move Forward' With Quarterback Baker Mayfield

Brandon Allen, Chris Evans, Training Camp
Players to Watch in Bengals' Regular Season Finale Against Browns

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap (96) take the field during introductions before the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The Bengals led 17-10 at halftime. Cleveland Browns At Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Browns

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow Won't Travel to Cleveland for Sunday's Game Against the Browns

Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Sunday's Regular Season Finale Against Browns

Joe Burrow Chargers
Injury Roundup: Joe Burrow Practices, Bengals Likely to Sit Multiple Starters Against Browns

