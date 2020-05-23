AllBengals
Vonn Bell praises Joe Burrow, says Bengals No. 1 pick has 'warrior mentality'

James Rapien

Bengals safety Vonn Bell played with Joe Burrow at Ohio State in 2015. Burrow was a freshman just trying to establish himself.

Ohio State defenders were allowed to hit Burrow in practice since he was one of the youngest quarterbacks on the roster. It's one of the many reasons his teammates liked the Heisman Trophy winner so much. 

"His warrior mentality," Bell told Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "This guy [was] taking shots from everybody. He has never had that quit in him. He always had a knack of talent. He had that confidence. He had that swagger. That's why I really knew if he gets a chance, he could be a special player."

Burrow didn't get the chance to prove himself in Columbus. He transferred to LSU in 2018 and the rest was history. 

The former teammates never lost contact. Bell went to LSU's Senior Night against Texas A&M last season. Burrow led the Tigers to a 50-7 victory and infamously ran onto the field with 'Burreaux' on the back of his jersey.

"He always had that confidence," Bell said. "He never backed down. He loves competition and that's what made him successful on his journey. I'm very proud of him."

Bell, 25, was one of the many free agent additions the Bengals have made this offseason. They believe he can help a defense that's desperate for playmakers. 

The former Buckeye told Hoard that he's been waking up at 4 a.m. four days a week for 5 a.m. workouts. 

"I feel like that's the only way to success," Bell said. "Getting up before everyone and getting your work in — it's like you're ahead of everybody already. I always want a jump start. I just think [it's my] competitive nature and it's that 'Mamba Mentality.' It's always just striving for greatness and really just chasing greatness and perfection."

The Bengals hope the two B's — Bell and Burrow — can make a big impact in 2020 and beyond.

