Vonn Bell plans on leading young Bengals during COVID-19 pandemic

CINCINNATI — The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the sports world.

Major League Baseball returned last week. The NBA hopes to resume play on July 30.

Meanwhile, the NFL has been able to stay on schedule throughout the offseason. They're hoping to start the season on time.

They didn't design a bubble like the NBA and they aren't nearly as disorganized as the MLB. Instead, the NFL is hoping regular testing and other safety measures are enough to keep players safe throughout the season.

Bengals safety Vonn Bell knows the league can only do so much and that it's also up to players to make sure they aren't putting themselves in harms way when they're away from team facilities.

“One of the first things you do as a mentor is be a big leader," Bell told Peter King. You got guys who aren’t going to listen to the protocols, who want to live life their way. One guy could ruin a whole team. It’s crucial for guys to understand you can’t be selfish. Gotta think about [the] team. Fight the temptation. I’m gonna make sure I talk to guys, say, ‘Stay in, think about the team.'"

It's a message that plenty of young Bengals players may need to hear throughout the season. Training camp and 16 regular season games is a grind. Players that are in their early 20's are going to want to let off some steam. They're going to want to go to a nightclub or party during an off day.

If a veteran like Bell can step up and not only be a vocal leader, but also lead by example, it could go a long way in keeping his teammates safe this season.

Undrafted free agent Kendall Futrell tested positive for COVID-19. He's the first Bengals player to be placed on the NFL's coronavirus reserve list.

COVID-19 testing will continue at Paul Brown Stadium this week as veterans like Bell report for training camp.

The 25-year-old believes the NFL can help bring America together during this dark time, but he wants to do it safely.

“The game brings people together, so that’s good, especially now," Bell said. "We have to be aware of the families, of the danger of this virus. Gotta be smart, sensible. I’m in-between on it, really. I think at the end of the day, I feel like America needs to feel some normalcy. We can give them that right now. We just need to be careful in how we live our lives.”