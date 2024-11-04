All Bengals

Warch: Joe Burrow With Blunt Message for Bengals Following Win Over Raiders

The Bengals are 4-5. They play the Ravens on Thursday night.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 3, 2024.
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wasn't happy after Cincinnati's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

He knows there is zero margin for error moving forward. Burrow spoke up in the Bengals' locker room following the win.

“Get your f****** bodies right. Get your minds right. It’s a big one on Thursday," Burrow said bluntly.

The Bengals travel to Baltimore on Wednesday for a must-win game against the Ravens on Thursday night. A win could put them right back in the mix in the AFC playoff race and in the division.

A loss would put them at 4-6 on the season and push them that much closer to missing the playoffs for a second-straight season. Watch the entire postgame celebration, including Burrow's message to the locker room here. Watch his short address after the celebration below:

