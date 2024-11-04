Warch: Joe Burrow With Blunt Message for Bengals Following Win Over Raiders
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wasn't happy after Cincinnati's 41-24 win over the Raiders.
He knows there is zero margin for error moving forward. Burrow spoke up in the Bengals' locker room following the win.
“Get your f****** bodies right. Get your minds right. It’s a big one on Thursday," Burrow said bluntly.
The Bengals travel to Baltimore on Wednesday for a must-win game against the Ravens on Thursday night. A win could put them right back in the mix in the AFC playoff race and in the division.
A loss would put them at 4-6 on the season and push them that much closer to missing the playoffs for a second-straight season. Watch the entire postgame celebration, including Burrow's message to the locker room here. Watch his short address after the celebration below: