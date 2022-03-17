Skip to main content

Washington Commanders Closing in on Deal With Andrew Norwell

CINCINNATI — Andrew Norwell was a popular name when talking about potential free agent fits for the Bengals prior to the start of free agency. 

The Cincinnati native is still a high-end pass blocking left guard and would be an upgrade in the trenches for Joe Burrow and company. 

Norwell won't be coming home. He's set to join the Washington Commanders according to Ian Rapoport

It's not shocking to see the Bengals pass on Norwell after agreeing to terms with Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. It's fair to say they're focused on addressing the starting right tackle spot, but Norwell signing elsewhere is noteworthy because it takes a proven interior offensive lineman off the table. 

They may still add another veteran guard, but it won't be Norwell. 

