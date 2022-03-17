Washington Commanders Closing in on Deal With Andrew Norwell
CINCINNATI — Andrew Norwell was a popular name when talking about potential free agent fits for the Bengals prior to the start of free agency.
The Cincinnati native is still a high-end pass blocking left guard and would be an upgrade in the trenches for Joe Burrow and company.
Norwell won't be coming home. He's set to join the Washington Commanders according to Ian Rapoport.
It's not shocking to see the Bengals pass on Norwell after agreeing to terms with Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. It's fair to say they're focused on addressing the starting right tackle spot, but Norwell signing elsewhere is noteworthy because it takes a proven interior offensive lineman off the table.
They may still add another veteran guard, but it won't be Norwell.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle
How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins
B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals
Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract
Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line
Read More
Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line
Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa
Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency
Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati
Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line
Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights
Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay
Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade
Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins
Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents
Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals