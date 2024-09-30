Watch: Every Carry From Chase Brown's 80-Yard, Two Touchdown Performance in Bengals' Win Over Panthers
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown ran for a career-high 80 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 34-24 win over Carolina on Sunday. He averaged 5.3 yards-per-carry and was a big part of the Bengals' offense.
Watch all 15 of Brown's carries below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season
Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season
Trey Hendrickson Suffers Stinger in Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Carolina Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast