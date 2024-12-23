Watch: Geno Stone Posts Hilarious Video Following Bengals' Win Over Browns
The Bengals are 7-8. They've won three-straight games.
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns 24-6 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium to improve to 7-8 on the season.
Safety Geno Stone had an interception in the fourth quarter. He has four interceptions on the season, but his third in the past three games.
Stone posted a hilarious video on X following the win. Watch it below:
