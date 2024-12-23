All Bengals

Watch: Geno Stone Posts Hilarious Video Following Bengals' Win Over Browns

The Bengals are 7-8. They've won three-straight games.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) intercepts a pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals won 24-16.
Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) intercepts a pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. The Bengals won 24-16. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns 24-6 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium to improve to 7-8 on the season.

Safety Geno Stone had an interception in the fourth quarter. He has four interceptions on the season, but his third in the past three games.

Stone posted a hilarious video on X following the win. Watch it below:

James Rapien
