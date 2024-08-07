All Bengals

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Has Funny Interaction With Commanders Fan on Live Stream

The Bengals play the Commanders in Week 3.

James Rapien

Bengals Ja'Marr Chase hangs out with coaches and players during their training camp on Tuesday July 30, 2024.
Bengals Ja'Marr Chase hangs out with coaches and players during their training camp on Tuesday July 30, 2024. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Commanders in Week 3 at Paycor Stadium this season on Monday Night Football.

Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a funny interaction with a Commanders fan on a live stream. The fan said Chase will finish with less than 25 yards and "not catch one ball."

Chase said he's going to come back on the stream after the game. The Bengals play the Commanders on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

James Rapien

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

