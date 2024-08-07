Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Has Funny Interaction With Commanders Fan on Live Stream
The Bengals play the Commanders in Week 3.
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Commanders in Week 3 at Paycor Stadium this season on Monday Night Football.
Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a funny interaction with a Commanders fan on a live stream. The fan said Chase will finish with less than 25 yards and "not catch one ball."
Chase said he's going to come back on the stream after the game. The Bengals play the Commanders on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Published