All Bengals

Watch: Sam Hubbard Shares Ultimate Plan for Bengals to Make Super Bowl Run

The veteran is hoping to return to the field this season.

James Rapien

Dec 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) makes a touchdown catch over Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams (52) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) makes a touchdown catch over Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams (52) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard suffered a torn right PCL while making a touchdown catch in Cincinnati's Week 15 win over Tennessee.

Hubbard shared his master plan to return this year and help the Bengals win a Super Bowl during this week's episode of Hard Knocks.

"We need the Colts to lose one game, the Dolphins to lose one game. We need the Broncos to lose to us and their last game, which is Kansas City," Hubbard said. "And then we go to the playoffs, win the first three games and I come back for the Super Bowl. That's the plan."

It's worth noting that the Bengals have to beat the Broncos on Saturday and the Steelers in Week 18 to have any chance of making the postseason.

Everything else Hubbard said was accurate. The Bengals' chances are at 1% going into Week 17 according to the latest DVOA projections.

Watch the clip of Hubbard below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season

Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'

‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot

It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati

Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week

'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity

Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams

Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points

Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens

Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens

Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'

-----

Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News