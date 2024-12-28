Watch: Sam Hubbard Shares Ultimate Plan for Bengals to Make Super Bowl Run
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard suffered a torn right PCL while making a touchdown catch in Cincinnati's Week 15 win over Tennessee.
Hubbard shared his master plan to return this year and help the Bengals win a Super Bowl during this week's episode of Hard Knocks.
"We need the Colts to lose one game, the Dolphins to lose one game. We need the Broncos to lose to us and their last game, which is Kansas City," Hubbard said. "And then we go to the playoffs, win the first three games and I come back for the Super Bowl. That's the plan."
It's worth noting that the Bengals have to beat the Broncos on Saturday and the Steelers in Week 18 to have any chance of making the postseason.
Everything else Hubbard said was accurate. The Bengals' chances are at 1% going into Week 17 according to the latest DVOA projections.
Watch the clip of Hubbard below:
