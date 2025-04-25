Watch: Shemar Stewart Arrives in Cincinnati Following First-Round Selection by Bengals
CINCINNATI — Shemar Stewart is in Cincinnati ready to meet with local media and take in the facilities at Paycor Stadium.
Check out the Bengals' first-round pick arriving in the Queen City on Friday morning:
