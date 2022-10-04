Skip to main content

Watch: Ted Karras Mic'd Up For Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati beat Miami 27-15 on Thursday Night Football.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 in Week 4. Starting center Ted Karras was mic'd up for the win. Watch the entire session that the team released below. 

