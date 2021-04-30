Watch Zac Taylor's Call With Ja'Marr Chase: 'We're About to Takeover'

The 21-year-old is confident that he can help the Bengals turn things around

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft.

The 21-year-old is considered the best wide-out in this class.

Chase reunites with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. They were one of the best duos in college football history in 2019, linking up 84 times for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

LSU finished 15-0 that season en route to a national championship.

The Bengals posted the call that head coach Zac Taylor made to Chase to let him know they were taking him at No. 5.

"We're about to takeover," Chase said to Taylor.

That's exactly what Bengals fans want to see in 2021 and beyond. Watch the video below.

