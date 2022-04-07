Which AFC North Team Has Had the Most First Round Draft Success in Recent Seasons?

At least one analyst says the Bengals are looking down at their division rivals.

CINCINNATI — Have the Bengals had the most first round success in the AFC North over the past five seasons?

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks that's the case after the team drafted Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks discussed the past five first round classes for all four AFC North teams on the latest Move the Sticks podcast. They came to the conclusion that the Bengals should be No. 1 because they added two stars with their last two first round picks.

"I think I would take Cincinnati even though it's just two guys," Jeremiah said. "You've got a No. 1 receiver, No. 1 quarterback. I would definitely say that the Bengals are top heavy, but you got a functional tackle in Jonah Williams, a functional left tackle, which is a key position. They got him with the 11th pick. I just think it's... There's no bigger impact than those two guys (Burrow and Chase). Took them to a Super Bowl."

The Bengals got it wrong with John Ross and Billy Price, but things started to go in the right direction after they took Williams in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Check out the last five first round draft classes from the AFC North below.

Cincinnati Bengals Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals drafted Chase (2021), Burrow (2020), Williams (2019), Price (2018) and Ross (2017). Their last three picks are all starters or stars and all three of them are expected to stick around for their second contracts. Cleveland Browns © Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK The Browns selected Greg Newsome (2021), Jedrick Wills (2020), Denzel Ward (2018), Baker Mayfield (2018), David Njoku (2017), Jabrill Peppers (2017) and Myles Garrett (2017). Peppers is the only obvious bust on the list, which is why Cleveland was second in Brooks and Jeremiah's ranking. Baltimore Ravens Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports The Ravens drafted Odafe Oweh (2021), Rashod Bateman (2021), Patrick Queen (2020), Marquise Brown (2019), Lamar Jackson (2018), Hayden Hurst (2018) and Marlon Humphrey (2017). Jackson is a MVP and Humphrey is a star. Most of the other players are solid, even though Hurst didn't work out in Baltimore and signed with Cincinnati this offseason. Pittsburgh Steelers © Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports The Steelers hit a grand slam when they drafted T.J. Watt in 2017. They added Terrell Edmunds in 2018, Devin Bush in 2019 and Najee Harris in 2020. Watt and Harris are stars, but the other two guys haven't worked out the way Pittsburgh hoped when they drafted them.

