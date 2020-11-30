NewsAll Bengals+
NFL News: Will Fuller Suspended Six Games For Violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substance Policy

Will Fuller will miss the rest of the season
CINCINNATI — Texans star wide receiver Will Fuller will miss the rest of the 2020 season after violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy. 

The star receiver made the announcement on Instagram. 

"Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy," Fuller wrote. "As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.

"As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021."

The Texans drafted Fuller in the first-round (21st overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He'll be a free agent this offseason. 

Fuller had 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games this season. He took over as the Texans' number one wide receiver following Bill O'Brien's decision to trade DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. 

Fuller had dealt with injury issues in the past, but didn't miss a game this year. He averaged a career-high 16.6 yards-per-catch. His eight touchdowns were already a new career-high. 

He's one of the best deep threats in the NFL and should have plenty of suitors this offseason. 

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
