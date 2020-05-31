Bengals legend Willie Anderson praises Joe Burrow for speaking out

Joe Burrow went to Twitter on Friday afternoon to make sure his voice was heard.

The Bengals top pick addressed the chaos that is currently going on in America.

"The black community needs our help," Burrow wrote. "They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights."

Bengals legend Willie Anderson praised the 23-year-old for having the courage to speak up and discuss the issue.

"Before he’s even stepped on the field Joe is showing us what kind of Leader he is," Anderson wrote. "Things like this hardly ever get mentioned by Quarterbacks! It’s always other positions! Thank you Joe! #WhoDey #Bengals"

Protests have taken place in cities all across the country — including Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus — after the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was stopped by Minneapolis police outside of a local convenient store on Monday evening on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Video at the scene captured Floyd pinned on the ground as an officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for approximately eight minutes. The 46-year-old died soon after the incident.

Four police officers were fired on Tuesday for their involvement in Floyd's death.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He was the officer who appeared to have his knee on Floyd's neck.

Anderson spent 12 seasons with the Bengals. He was a three-time All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler.

He wasn't the only former player to praise Burrow for speaking out. Former NFL defensive back and current analyst Ryan Clark praised the Bengals rookie.

"Letting y’all know now Joe Burrow is good with me!" Clark tweeted. "Don’t care if he throw 90 Ints. Dude stood up. This is way bigger than ball. Thinks of people other than Joe."