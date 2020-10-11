SI.com
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Ravens

Blake Jewell

The Bengals lost to the Ravens for a fourth consecutive time on Sunday. Baltimore took control early and never let up in the 27-3 victory. 

Here are two winners and three losers from the ugly loss. 

Winners

Logan Wilson

The rookie linebacker picked off Lamar Jackson in the first half for his second career interception. Wilson seemed to be a big factor for the Bengals' defense. The Wyoming product made some good plays in coverage and looks like he's going to be a building block moving forward.  

Jessie Bates

Bates once again showed he’s one of the top safeties in the NFL. He finished with seven tackles and made multiple nice plays in coverage. Mark Andrews was a big threat early on, but Bates helped shut down the Ravens tight end in the second half. The third-year safety has been a major bright spot so far this season.

Losers

Pass Protection

Joe Burrow was sacked seven times Sunday against the Ravens. The Bengals offensive line was a liability in the first four weeks, and Week 5 was no different. Yes, the Ravens have a good defense, but letting their rookie quarterback take that many hits is inexcusable. Not only was the pass blocking subpar, but Joe Mixon never got going on the ground. Something needs to change in the trenches for the Bengals.

A.J. Green

The veteran wide receiver failed to get a reception on Sunday. He was only targeted once. Green suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out for the game early in the third quarter.

The seven-time Pro Bowler is a Bengals legend, but he's been a non-factor this season. Green was expected to be a reliable veteran target for Burrow, but week after week his role continues to shrink. After another unimpressive game, his future with the Bengals is in question. Green will be a free agent this offseason.

Joe Burrow

Making his first appearance on the losers side, Burrow struggled to get much going against the Ravens. To be fair, the rookie quarterback didn’t have much help. Rookies make mistakes and for the first time in his first season, Burrow looked like a rookie. 

He finished with 183 yards and one interception. The Heisman Trophy winner will need to bounce back quickly. The Bengals take on a quality Colts' defense in Week 6. 

