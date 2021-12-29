Bengals Place Another Starter on COVID List, Veteran Lineman Cleared for Practice

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be without starting linebacker Germaine Pratt on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Cincinnati placed Pratt on the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday morning. They also activated wide receiver Mike Thomas from the list.

Pratt has 91 tackles and one interception this season. The Bengals are already short at linebacker with Logan Wilson (shoulder) out and Akeem Davis-Gaither on injured reserve.

Cincinnati could be getting some help in the trenches. Veteran guard Xavier Su'a-Filo was cleared to practice on Wednesday. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 9 with a knee injury. Today starts a 21-day period where he may practice with the team without counting against the roster.

The Bengals would have to activate Su'a-Filo before he returned to in-game action.

