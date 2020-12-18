NewsAll Bengals+
Podcast: Zac Taylor's Future, Brandon Allen's Injury and the Bengals' Offseason

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss Brandon Allen's injury and Ryan Finley's chances of playing against the Steelers, plus Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic stops by to talk about Zac Taylor's future and the Bengals' offseason. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

