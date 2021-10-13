Zac Taylor Confident After Loss: Bengals Are a Team 'That's Going to be Reckoned With'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the Packers on Sunday in overtime, but head coach Zac Taylor is as confident as ever in his team.

The 38-year-old praised his players in a recent conversation with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

"The good news is the resiliency really showed through and that we're going to be a team that's going to be reckoned with and we're going to be in position to win a lot of games against really good teams like that," Taylor said. "We're a good team. We're a resilient team. We're a physical team and we're going to be a relentless team. I feel like we've got that relentlessness on defense. We've got the performers on special teams and we've got the guys that can create enough on offense where we feel really good going into every game that we have an opportunity to win."

The Bengals had their fair share of opportunities against the Packers. They'll get a chance to right the ship this Sunday in Detroit.

The Lions are looking for their first win of the season, but they've lost two of their last three games on last second field goals.

Read Hobson's entire conversation with Taylor here.

