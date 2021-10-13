Zac Taylor Confident After Loss: Bengals Are a Team 'That's Going to be Reckoned With'

    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Zac Taylor Confident After Loss to Packers: Bengals Are a Team 'That's Going to be Reckoned With'

    Cincinnati lost to Green Bay in overtime in Week 5.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the Packers on Sunday in overtime, but head coach Zac Taylor is as confident as ever in his team. 

    The 38-year-old praised his players in a recent conversation with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. 

    "The good news is the resiliency really showed through and that we're going to be a team that's going to be reckoned with and we're going to be in position to win a lot of games against really good teams like that," Taylor said. "We're a good team. We're a resilient team. We're a physical team and we're going to be a relentless team. I feel like we've got that relentlessness on defense. We've got the performers on special teams and we've got the guys that can create enough on offense where we feel really good going into every game that we have an opportunity to win." 

    The Bengals had their fair share of opportunities against the Packers. They'll get a chance to right the ship this Sunday in Detroit. 

    The Lions are looking for their first win of the season, but they've lost two of their last three games on last second field goals. 

    Read Hobson's entire conversation with Taylor here

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

    Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

    Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

    Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

    Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

    Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

    Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

    Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

    Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

    Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

    Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

    Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Zac Taylor
    News

    Zac Taylor Confident After Loss: Bengals Are a Team 'That's Going to be Reckoned With'

    14 seconds ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Podcast: More Bad Injury News and an In-Depth Look at the Bengals' Struggles on Offense

    39 minutes ago
    Joe Burrow, Drew Sample, tee Higgins
    News

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Overtime Loss to Packers

    13 hours ago
    Trae Waynes
    News

    Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve

    17 hours ago
    Aaron rodgers, Joe Burrow
    News

    Aaron Rodgers Praises Joe Burrow, Shares Advice Following Packers' Win Over Bengals

    17 hours ago
    Aug 27, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield (33) carries the ball as New York Jets defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour (50) pursues in front of swqtackle Le Raven Clark (61) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Signing Evander Holyfield's Son to Practice Squad

    18 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates as he leaves the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    The Bengals Got it Right at No. 5: Ja'Marr Chase is on an Historical Pace

    20 hours ago
    Dec 24, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Open as Road Favorites Against Winless Lions

    21 hours ago