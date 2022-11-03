Skip to main content

Zac Taylor Discusses Chris Evans' Role, Lack of Playing Time on Offense

Evans has two receptions for 30 yards this season.

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chris Evans had one of the biggest plays of the game on Monday night against the Browns. 

The 25-year-old caught a 26-yard pass on Cincinnati's first possession. The Bengals went on to lose the game and Evans only played one more snap on offense. 

"He serves a role for us on special teams and some of the things he does on offense," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday

Evans played 13 special teams snaps. Meanwhile, the Bengals' offense didn't score until the fourth quarter and Joe Mixon struggled running the ball and as a pass catcher out of the backfield. 

"He's (Evans) in there. The opportunities aren't always there for him," Taylor said. "He got man coverage on that one, matched up on the linebacker outside and so we threw the go route to him. There's plenty of other times where we call similar type of plays and depending on the look it's where the ball is going to go, so maybe they have gone to other guys versus different looks on successful plays and he's still been out there looking for an opportunity."

Evans has flashed his potential, but it doesn't sound like he's going to be getting more reps on offense anytime soon. 

