Zac Taylor Was One of the Few Head Coaches That Went to the Senior Bowl

Zac Taylor Was One of Four NFL Head Coaches at Senior Bowl

The Bengals didn't coach the Senior Bowl this year, but Zac Taylor was one of the few head coaches in attendance
CINCINNATI — The Bengals weren't coaching at the Senior Bowl this year, but that didn't stop them from sending their top coaches to Mobile, Alabama. 

Zac Taylor was one of two NFL head coaches in attendance that weren't coaching either Senior Bowl team according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer

NFL organizations were only allowed to send 10 staff members per team. Most opted not to send coaches, but the Bengals sent Taylor and other coaches on his staff. 

The Giants did the same with head coach Joe Judge. 

"Both those clubs [Bengals and Giants] used multiple of their 10 slots on coaches, with their head coaches, Zac Taylor and Joe Judge, in attendance. Which is interesting, given that there’s no combine this year, only regimented, scaled down pro days; the probability that private workouts are going to be conducted virtually; and zero guarantee that any team official will be able to go face-to-face with any prospect again before the draft in late April," Breer wrote in his MMQB column. "So Taylor and Judge, and Matt Rhule and Brian Flores, are playing from ahead in that regard. Conversely, the Rams were one team that decided to eschew going to the event at all. Part of that was connected to how they’ve downsized their footprint at these events over the last year to begin with (they had fewer people at the non-COVID-affected Senior Bowl and combine in 2020), in an effort to work more efficiently. Another part is connected to the travel restrictions and current conditions in L.A. County."

The Bengals spent five of their seven picks in the 2020 Draft on players that were in Mobile for the Senior Bowl last season. 

Having Taylor, offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and other key members of the coaching staff in attendance could be crucial to the Bengals' bringing in another productive draft class this April. 

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
