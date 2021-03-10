Watch: Zac Taylor on Lawson, Jackson, Free Agency and the Rest of the Bengals' Offseason
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discussed the decision not to place the franchise tag on Carl Lawson or William Jackson III, plus he talked about their offseason plan, free agency, Joe Burrow's recovery and so much more. Watch his entire news conference at the top of this page.
