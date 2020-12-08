Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Won't Give Up Play Calling Duties

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has been nonexistent since rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11.

They've scored 17 points in 10 quarters without Burrow, including seven in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Despite their struggles on offense, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will continue to call plays.

"I’m comfortable with how we’re doing right now," the second-year head coach said on Monday when asked about his play-calling duties.

Taylor is 4-23-1 since he was hired in 2019. The Bengals have lost four straight games and seven of their last eight.

"The bottom line is we just have to execute what we do," Taylor said. "We have to put us in the best positions as a coaching staff and we have to execute the plays that we call to get us off to a better start and back to what we were doing before the bye."

The Bengals' offense was rolling in Weeks 6-8 before their Week 9 bye. They averaged 31 points-per-game over that span and Burrow on pace to set a new record for most passing yards by a rookie quarterback.

Their momentum was halted when he left Cincinnati's loss to Washington with a torn ACL, MCL and other damage to his left knee.

Burrow had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, but the 2020 Bengals might not be able to get past the loss of their rookie quarterback.

Cincinnati will try to right the ship on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium against Andy Dalton and the Cowboys. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

