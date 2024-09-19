Zac Taylor Praises New Bengals Defensive Tackle Lawrence Guy
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed Lawrence Guy on Tuesday in hopes of bolstering a defensive line that could be without both of their starters on Monday against Washington.
Guy, 34, is a 14-year veteran. The Bengals believe he can have an impact right away. Guy spent the past seven seasons with the Patriots. He was released in February.
"I watched him all summer getting ready for New England, he was on all that tape," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday. "Very familiar with him over the years. He understands what this division is all about. We're excited to get him in the building and excited to see him go to work."
"He looks like he would be hard to move?" one media member said.
"That's the plan," Taylor responded. "He's done a great job over the years and that's our expectation of him."
Guy had 38 tackles in 17 games for the Patriots last season. The Bengals are banking on the veteran to give them some much needed help in the defensive line room.
