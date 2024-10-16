Zac Taylor Shared Big Praise for Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins on Wednesday
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor offered up some major praise for wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of Wednesday's practice.
“He's had some really physical plays so far," Taylor said. "I think this year he's playing as well as he's ever played. To continue to find ways to get him opportunities. We've got a lot of good players, you’re trying to get them all touches. But when he gets his, he certainly has made people pay for it and really excited about how he's playing right now.”
The 25-year-old has 25 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the past four games after missing the first two games of the year with a hamstring injury.
He led the Bengals with seven receptions for 77 yards in their 17-7 win over the Giants in Week 6.
Despite missing two games, Higgins is on pace to have a career-high 94 catches this season. He's been a chain mover, with 17 of his 25 catches (68%) resulting in a first down.
