Zac Taylor Shares Latest Injury Update on Tee Higgins and Orlando Brown Jr. Ahead of Showdown vs Chargers

The Bengals' offense faces arguably its toughest test of the season on Sunday night.

Russ Heltman

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) up ends Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discussed potential returns from Tee Higgins (quad) and Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) from injury against Los Angeles.

The Chargers are the top-scoring defense in the NFL and having all hands on deck could be the winning difference.

"We'll get them with the trainers today," Taylor said. "They're not going to take practice reps [today]."

Taylor added that he's encouraged by the progress of Brown Jr. and Higgins. Both guys participated in Wednesday's walkthrough and there's a chance they suit up on Sunday night.

Los Angeles is allowing just 13.1 points per game this season and also ranks second in turnover differential (plus-nine). They aren't likely to beat themselves with mistakes, something Cincinnati has struggled avoiding, especially without Higgins and Brown on the field.

Pushing the right buttons on that front is crucial to Cincinnati's goal of making the 2024 postseason. Check out the full breakdown from Nguyen here.

Published |Modified
