All Bengals

Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Key Injuries as Raiders Preparation Ramps Up

Cincinnati is searching for answers midway through the 2024 season.

Russ Heltman

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) leaves the field after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) leaves the field after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor was back on the microphone Wednesday with the latest update on Tee Higgins (quad) and Orlando Brown Jr.'s (knee) injuries.

It's a wait-and-see approach for Bengals' duo ahead of a crucial AFC matchup against Las Vegas.

"Day-to-day," head coach Zac Taylor said. "We'll see how the week goes."

Taylor added that Higgins may do some limited work with trainers on Wednesday.

Cincinnati's offense was a shell of itself without those two in action against Philadelphia and it's hard to see that problem going away on Sunday if at least one of them doesn't suit up.

It doesn't sound like either guy will practice on Wednesday, but Taylor will likely give both veterans as much time as they need to potentially play this week against the Raiders.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

'We're Better Than That' - Bengals Defense Points to Third-Down Woes Against Eagles, But It's an Old Issue

'We Called It, and It Happened' - Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Laments Game-Changing Fourth-and-1 Call

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-17 Loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Burrow Lays Out Record Bengals Likely Need Down Back Half of Season

Zac Taylor Confident in Bengals Season Hopes Following Eagles Loss: 'Better Than What Our Record Indicates'

Film Breakdown: Why Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson is One of NFL's Best Pass Rushers

'This One's For Keeps' - Twins Chase and Sydney Brown Brace For Impact Sunday When the Bengals Face the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Dealing With Key Injuries Ahead of Matchup With Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Downplays 'White Bengal' Uniforms Ahead of Bengals' Showdown With Eagles

Stat of the Jay: Ja'Marr Chase Trying To Do Something Only One Bengals Player Has Accomplished

Bengals Open as Slight Betting Favorites Over Eagles at Home

Watch: Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett Chat After Bengals Win Over Browns

Scheming Up a Score: Bengals Special Teams Coordinator Darrin Simmons Carves Path for Charlie Jones' 100-Yard TD

Injury Update: What We Know About Bengals Safety Geno Stone

Cincinnati Bengals Defense Posts Milestones While Stepping Up Big In Second Consecutive Road Victory

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/News