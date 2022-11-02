Skip to main content

Zac Taylor Updates D.J. Reader's Status Ahead of Panthers Game

The star defender has now missed over a month of action.

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met with the media on Wednesday and updated the status of starting defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

"Not this week," Taylor said. "The bye [week], get a feel at the bye. So I won't make any declarations there. It's been really positive, his recovery, I think he's feeling really good. So we get a chance to assess those types of situations at the bye week."

Reader has not played since the 27-12 win over the New York Jets. 

The Bengals have struggled to stop the run with him gone—ranking 23rd in EPA/rush since his injury.

Sep 22, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; General view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
