Bengals Pass on Veteran Linebacker Following Logan Wilson Injury

Bengals Didn't Put in Waiver Claim for Zach Cunningham, as Titans Add Veteran Linebacker
CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've kicked the tires on former Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham, but they ultimately passed on the 27-year-old.
He was claimed by the Titans on Thursday. Tennessee (8-4) had lower waiver priority than Cincinnati (7-5).
With Logan Wilson (shoulder) expected to miss significant time, it was natural to think Cunningham could help fill the void. Instead, the Bengals will bank on the guys they already have on the roster.
"It will be a collective effort. We will roll some guys through there," defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on Thursday. "Germaine Pratt is, along with Logan, a great communicator. The guys trust in everything he does and says. D-line react to what he says immediately. I know we are confident in our guys and they will step up and do a good job."
Joe Bachie could start alongside Pratt on Sunday against the 49ers. Markus Bailey will also see an increase in snaps if he's able to suit up after suffering a stinger in Week 13 against the Chargers.
