Zach Ertz Emotional Following Thursday Night Loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The three-time Pro Bowler could be on the move

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was emotional as he walked back to the locker room following Philadelphia's 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

The Pro Bowler might've played his last home game as a member of the Eagles.

Ertz has been involved in trade rumors for months. The Eagles don't play in Philadelphia again until after the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

After spending nine years in Philly, he could be headed elsewhere.

“Several teams around the NFL have been calling the Eagles this last week about trading for one of their tight ends,” NFL insider Jay Glazer said on the Fox Pregame Show. “Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert. I wouldn’t be surprised if one of them got traded sometime this week.”

Ertz and Goedert are both in the final year of their respective contracts, but the Eagles may be more inclined to trade the former due to the age difference between the two players.

Ertz will be 31-years-old in November. Goedert is 26 and should be entering his prime.

Teams will be calling about the availability of both guys until one of them gets traded.

