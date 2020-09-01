Zero Bengals players made ESPN's top 100 list

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were one of four NFL teams that weren't represented on ESPN's top 100 list. Cincinnati was joined by Washington, Miami and the New York Jets.

It's not the first time the Bengals didn't have a player on a top 100 list. The NFL released their annual Top 100 in July and they didn't have any players make the cut.

The Bengals added plenty of talent to their roster this offseason after going 2-14 a season ago. They signed D.J. Reader, Vonn Bell, Josh Bynes, Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes in free agency. They also drafted Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick.

It is slightly surprising that Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd were all on the outside looking in of ESPN's ranking. It's reasonable to expect at least one of those players to make the list.

"Absolutely," Boyd said last month when asked if he and Mixon were top 100 players. "Feel like I’m among the top receivers who show consistency and show I’m a reliable guy. I understand my touchdowns aren’t that high I think they kind fo based it off total numbers, but as a player I definitely felt I should be in the top 100."

Boyd and Mixon have both had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

The Bengals could have plenty of players on the 2021 list. If A.J. Green can stay healthy, he could certainly crack the list. So could Atkins, Boyd, Mixon, Burrow and Reader.

